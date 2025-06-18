Damian Williams plays Tommy Cooper, Bob Golding is cast as Eric Morecambe and Simon Cartwright takes the role of Bob Monkhouse in The Last Laugh, running at Sheffield Lyceum from July 1 to 5, 2025.

A new laugh-a-minute play which reimagines the lives of three of Britain’s greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse – is touring to Sheffield.

Damian Williams, a popular figure on the Sheffield Lyceum stage where he has played the panto dame for 17 years, takes on the role of Tommy Cooper in The Last Laugh. The tour of the play, which has been written by Paul Hendy, follows a multi award-winning short film version of The Last Laugh for which Damian won the Best Actor award at the Southampton International Film Festival. Damian also portrayed the fez-wearing comedian in the touring play Being Tommy Cooper.

Bob Golding plays Eric Morecambe, returning to a character that he played in the film version of The Last Laugh and for the Left Bank/ITV1 programme Tommy Cooper Not Like That, Like This. His TV credits include Melrose in Hetty Feather (BBC) and Horace Spendrich in Mr Selfridge.

Simon Cartwright is cast as Bob Monkhouse, having played the role in Paul Hendy’s film which won Best Comedy Drama at Los Angeles Independent Film Festival. Smon won Best Supporting Actor at Sydney Independent Film Festival and Best Actor at the Discovery Film Festival 2017. An actor and impressionist with numerous television appearances to his credit, Simon performed at the Edinburgh Fringe 2015 in The Man Called Monkhouse and received critical acclaim for his solo performance.

The Last Laugh will be performed at Sheffield Lyceum from July 1 to 5, 2025 following its New York City and West End runs. The production imagines a meeting between Cooper, renowned for his magic tricks that didn’t work, Morecambe, one-half of a famous double act and Monkhouse, a witty game show host.

Filled with great gags and touching stories, the play was described by newspaper columnist Giles Coren on his X social media page as: “The best thing I have ever seen in a theatre.”

The production is suitable for 14+ years. Tickets from £15; go to www.sheffieldlyceum.co.uk

