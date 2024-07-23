Aerial fun for children at Jungle Park which is heading for Derbion in Derby from July 26 to September 2, 2024.

Young explorers will be able to swing, step and scale through a treetop adventure course at a Derbyshire shopping centre throughout the summer holidays.

Jungle Park, an aerial adventure located high above the ground, will be in situ at Derbion in Derby from July 26 to September 2, 2024.

For just £3.50 per ticket, children can strap into a harness and discover the centre’s brand-new treetop circuit. The experience features thrill-seeking challenges including swinging platforms, a balance beam and cargo nets, alongside moving timber logs, Bosun’s chair and Tarzan’s bridge. Height and weight restrictions apply*.

Smaller explorers from the age of three years can expect plenty of fun at the Jungle Park Playground that boasts additional climbing and balancing activities.

Jungle Park will be open on Level 1 outside Boots from Friday 26 July – Monday 2 September, with sessions taking place from 9.30am – 4pm Monday to Saturdays, and 10.30am – 4pm on Sundays.

Beth McDonald, managing director of Derbion, said: “Not only will Jungle Park inspire little ones to get active and support their development by encouraging problem solving through physical play, Jungle Park will also benefit the community as we will be donating 50% of proceeds to Umbrella, our Derbion Cares 2024 charity partner that supports children and young people in Derby.

“We’re proud to bring the activity to Derbion in a Midlands first this summer, and look forward to welcoming families to Jungle Park later this month!”