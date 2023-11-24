Julian Clary tours new live stand-up show A Fistful of Clary to Derbyshire
The revered comic and renowned homosexual will be touring A Fistful of Clary to Buxton Opera House on May 4, 2024.
This brand new stand-up show will follow an exciting 2023 for Clary, who was recently announced as part of the line-up for the upcoming 16th series of C4’s BAFTA-winning Taskmaster. Airing later in 2023, Clary will join Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma, as the five new contestants trying their hand at a series of absurd, surrealist tasks set by Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant ‘little’ Alex Horne.
Julian has also recently been announced to play the role of Herod as part of this September’s launch of a UK tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical. Julian will take the role of Herod across venues in Manchester, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Liverpool.
Following Jesus Christ Superstar, in December 2023, Clary will headline his eighth consecutive run in the London Palladium’s annual pantomime, this year playing ‘Seaman Smee’ in Peter Pan, alongside star guest Jennifer Saunders.
A Fistful of Clary is recommended for 16+ years viewers. For tickets, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.ukor call 01298 72190.