Julian Clary is riding into Derbyshire with Western-themed show
Julian will present A Fistful of Clary at Buxton Opera House on May 4, 2024. He said: “Placing myself in the macho world of the Western seems like a jolly wheeze. All those unwashed cowboys, spitting and swearing. Not to mention the clothes."
A posse of chaps will be rounded up to help Julian create a new Western drama on stage. Julian said: “Sadly I don’t have one with me so I shall have to rely on the kindness of unsuspecting punters. Yes, I’ll be needing some male members. I seem to have a psychic ability to pick the right people 99% of the time. I need to look them in the eye and then I know. Heterosexual men are best fodder for my purposes. They are, after all, responsible for most of the troubles in this world and I see it as my duty to make them pay.”Julian is looking forward to his first tour in two years. He said: “"I love touring, it is a very lovely, creative process. Every night is different. I look forward to seeing how things evolve: a tiny spontaneous idea one-night can become a twenty-minute routine after a few shows. That sort of thing can only happen on stage – no amount of thinking in the comfort of your own home can bring it about.
“I also love travelling around with my tour manager Bertha. She has been by my side for twenty-five years. We have a laugh, or lapse into a nice, comfortable silence as the mood takes us. Bliss.”
This year is shaping up to be a busy one for Julian who said: “I’m still touring here and there with Jesus Christ Superstar, giving my Herod. I can’t get enough of the show and the talented cast. Very life-affirming. My children’s books ‘The Bolds’ are being re-issued as a box-set, so I’ll be promoting that in Edinburgh and elsewhere. And at last I’ve managed to write another adult novel – ‘Curtain Call to Murder’, which comes out in October.”
Tickets to see Julian at Buxton cost £32.50. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
