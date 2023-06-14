Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on July 13, 2023.

The couple will be joined by Tom Davis, Rosie Jones, Daliso Chaponda and Seann Walsh for a night of comedy on July 13.

Jon said: “I loved playing at the City Hall this year and can’t wait to come back to this amazing venue to raise money for the amazing Children’s Hospital Charity, of which both Lucy and I are proud patrons.”

This will be the first annual comedy night to raise money for the charity and this year is sponsored by Bakewell Retreats, Ackroyd & Abbott, and SCE Industries.

Funds raised will go towards improving the lives of families that visit Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, one of just three specialist children’s hospitals in the UK. The money will fund life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research, which changes paediatric care for thousands of children from across the world.

Rob Gurruchaga, development officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “Jon and Lucy have already done some truly wonderful things for The Children’s Hospital Charity since coming on board as patrons.

“We’re so excited about this, the first annual event for us at one of the finest venues in the UK. They’ve pulled together an amazing line-up to raise money for the charity, with every penny going towards changing and improving children’s lives.”

