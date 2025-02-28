Join a swashbuckling adventure with hungry crocs and sharks in Pirates Love Underpants live on Derbyshire stage
Join a swashbuckling party of pirates on their quest to find the fabled Pants of Gold for the Captain’s Treasure chest! Dodge hungry crocs beneath Long-John Bridge, bob upon the waves of Big Knickers Bay, spot sharks in fancy underpants and trek across Three Pants Ridge.
Pirates Love Underpants will be performed at Derby Theatre on March 7 and 8 and is suitable for children of 1+ years.
The show is based on the book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort.
Performances take place at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Tickets cost £16, £14 (under 16s), £52 (two adults, two children); go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk
