Join a swashbuckling adventure with hungry crocs and sharks in Pirates Love Underpants live on Derbyshire stage

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 05:30 BST
Pirates Love Underpants will be performed at Derby Theatre on March 7 and 8, 2025.Pirates Love Underpants will be performed at Derby Theatre on March 7 and 8, 2025.
Pirates Love Underpants will be performed at Derby Theatre on March 7 and 8, 2025.
Puppetry and music will bring children’s story Pirates Love Underpants to life on stage in a Derbyshire theatre.

Join a swashbuckling party of pirates on their quest to find the fabled Pants of Gold for the Captain’s Treasure chest! Dodge hungry crocs beneath Long-John Bridge, bob upon the waves of Big Knickers Bay, spot sharks in fancy underpants and trek across Three Pants Ridge.

Pirates Love Underpants will be performed at Derby Theatre on March 7 and 8 and is suitable for children of 1+ years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show is based on the book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort.

Performances take place at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Tickets cost £16, £14 (under 16s), £52 (two adults, two children); go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Related topics:DerbyshireTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice