A brand new comedy about Northern Soul from the writer of the legendary Bouncers is blazing a trail to Chesterfield.

Emilio Encinoso-Gil, Martha Godber and Chloe McDonald in Do I Love You? at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on October 24 and 25, 2023.

Do I Love You? by John Godber centres on three 20-somethings who develop a love for the music/dance genre and its followers. What started as a college project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting. Far beyond their home city of Hull the trio, including two burger bar employees, find excitement, purpose and the tribe they've been looking for.

Emilio Encinoso-Gil, Chloe McDonald and John Godber’s daughter, Martha take on the roles of Kyle, Nat and Sally who are mesmerised by the music and dance during a night out in Cleethorpes. They make it their mission to learn the steps and moves so they can take part in the top Northern Soul event – the Weekender at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone and strikes are everywhere….is this England 1973 or 2023?

However, it’s all about keeping the faith so grab your talc and your loafers and join the trio on a weekender.

Do I Love You? will be presented at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on October 24 and 25 at 7.30pm.

Clive Stack, reviewing the opening night at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre Studio, wrote about the cast: “They stayed on stage throughout the performance, occasionally becoming different characters, and danced their way through slick transitions as they set the stage for the next scene, keeping the play moving at a fast and energetic pace. They managed to expertly convey a busy fast-food restaurant, crowded buses, and lively night clubs where the dancing took place, so that the audience had no problem imagining the stage was full of people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play is presented by The John Godber Company, which was set up by the playwright and his wife Jane Thornton in 2011. John wanted to continue using the dramatic form to express himself following his departure from Hull Truck after 26 years.