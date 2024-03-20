Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am for one show at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 5, 2025 and two shows at Sheffield City Hall on March 15, 2025. Pre-sale tickets available from Thursday, March 21 at 10am by signing up online atwww.trch.co.uk and www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

The new dates form part of the Back At It Tour which includes a sell-out show at Buxton Opera House on May 8, 2024.

John said: “I’m delighted to be adding these additional dates to my Back At It tour. The work in progress shows have started – the juices are flowing again and the response from the audiences has been incredible. I’m looking forward to seeing many more of you out there on the road.”

Within three years of his first ever comedy gig in 2000, John was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released thefastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

Since then he has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including: John Bishop’s Australia (BBC1), John Bishop’s Britain (BBC1); John Bishop’s Only Joking (Sky1); The John Bishop Show (BBC1); The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC1) and John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure (ITV1), John Bishop’s Ireland and four series of the critically acclaimed John Bishop: In Conversation With… (W

Channel) which saw him chatting one to one with some of the biggest names in entertainment, music and sport. Other TV credits include two series of The John Bishop Show (ITV1), Doctor Who (BBC1) and the documentary John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf (ITV1).

John also co-hosts the podcast Three Little Words, with writer, actor and director Tony Pitts. The two friends talk to fascinating people about their lives, hopes, struggles and beliefs. The show features a rich mix of guests, from world famous musicians and actors, to scientists, politicians, artists and sports stars. Past guests have included Robbie Williams, John Cleese, Sebastian Faulks and Professor Brian Cox.

Last year, John starred in the four-month UK & Ireland tour of Mother Goose with Ian McKellen, which included a hugely successful run in London’s West End.