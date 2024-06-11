Jesus Christ Superstar will be staged at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from June 24 to 29, 2024.

Global phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar will tour to Sheffield after wowing the world for decades.

Ian McIntosh will play the title role in the show which visits the Lyceum from June 24 to 28, 2024. Ian’s theatre credits include The Carole King Musical for which he was Olivier nominated for best supporting actor, the UK tour of We Will Rock You and the National Theatre’s production of Follies.

Shem Omari James (Dreamgirls, UK tour) will play Judas and Hannah Richardson (Sting’s The Last Ship) plays Mary.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Timothy Sheader Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) directs the show which is choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom).

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the score includes I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

The iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971. The original London production ran for more than eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

Jesus Christ Superstar has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, with performances including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus in an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical’s Broadway debut.

This production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical.

The Guardian described Jesus Christ Superstar as a “gorgeous, thrilling, heavenly musical.”