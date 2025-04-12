Jesus Christ Superstar and Company will be the community productions hosted in a Derbyshire town’s landmark venue.

The shows will be presented at Buxton Opera House during April and will be directed by Paul Kerryson, chief executive of the venue who is directing the current UK tour of Hairspray. Paul has more than three decades of directorial credits in theatre.

Rock opera phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar catapulted legendary musical partner Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to greater fame in 1971. As told through the eyes of Judas Iscariot, the universally known story is retold entirely through song, and explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as Superstar, I Don’t Know How to Love Him and Gethsemane.

Jesus Christ Superstar will run at Buxton Opera House on selected dates from April 16-27, 2025.

Company is the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical written and composed by the late great Stephen Sondheim in 1970, largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre. It follows confirmed bachelor Robert on the night of his 35th birthday as he contemplates his unmarried state. Over a hilarious array of vignette interactions, the habitually single Robert is forced to question his adamant retention of bachelorhood. Company contains some of Sondheim’s most unforgettable numbers such as The Ladies Who Lunch, Finishing The Hat, Getting Married Today, and Being Alive.

Audiences can watch Company at Buxton Opera House on April 23, 24 and 26, 2025.

Tickets for both productions, priced from £22 per show, are now on sale at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.