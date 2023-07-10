The World According To Kaleb will tour to Sheffield City Hall on February 20, 2024. Kaleb Cooper is the Chipping Norton farmer who tried to teach his trade to Jeremy Clarkson on the Prime Video series Clarkson's Farm.

Kaleb will leave the familiarity of his beloved Chipping Norton to visit venues around the country including Sheffield City Hall on February 20, 2024.

He said: “I’m so excited to be hitting the road and going on a real live theatre tour. I’m lucky to do what I love and am still busy farming and working hard. But I always say you never stop learning. So I’m ready to push myself – literally – outside Chippy and put on a show that’s full of fun and farming. I can’t wait to get stuck in, share some of what I’ve learnt in life so far, and most importantly, have a laugh with you all. Hope to see you there!”

Kaleb shot to fame in the Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm. He will be sharing his strong views on farming, famous people and personal style in a rip-roaring riot of a live show with often-unwitting humour and deadpan delivery.

Despite his surprise status as a household name, Kaleb is still the same down to earth, hard-working farmer, with his feet firmly on the ground. He will give audiences the chance to participate in some rather interesting rural pastimes during the show, as well as highlighting some of the many challenges that British farmers face today.