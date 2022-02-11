Jazz singer Nina Simone's life story is played out on Derbyshire stage

Florence Odumosu in Black Is The Color Of My Voice which will be presented at Derby Theatre on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 (photo: Peter Dibdin).

Black Is The Color Of My Voice shows Nina seeking redemption after her father’s untimely death. Nina reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

Florence Odumosu will perform Apphia Cambell’s play, which includes many of Nina’s classic songs, at Derby Theatre on February 23, 2022.

The performance is suitable viewing for 12+ and starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets from £25, go to www,derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 59 39 39.