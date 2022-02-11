Jazz singer Nina Simone's life story is played out on Derbyshire stage
A play inspired by the life of iconic jazz singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone will tour to Derbyshire.
Black Is The Color Of My Voice shows Nina seeking redemption after her father’s untimely death. Nina reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.
Florence Odumosu will perform Apphia Cambell’s play, which includes many of Nina’s classic songs, at Derby Theatre on February 23, 2022.
The performance is suitable viewing for 12+ and starts at 7.30pm.
Tickets from £25, go to www,derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 59 39 39.
This date is part of an extensive national tour following sell-out seasons in Shanghai, New York, Edinburgh, and in the West End of London.