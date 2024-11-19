Jason Donovan will star as Frank 'n' Furter in The Rocky Horror Show which will tour to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from November 25 to 30, 2024.

Singing superstar Jason Donovan will be performing in Sheffield as part of the cast of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical the Rocky Horror Show.

Jason will play Frank ‘n’ Furter, a role he played in the UK more than 25 years ago. He said: Jason said: “I am thrilled to dive into the exhilarating role of Frank ‘n’ Furter with a fantastic new cast and Timewarp with audiences throughout the UK. We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky EVER, that audiences will not forget. So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!”

Rocky Horror Show will visit Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from November 25 to 30 and is a guaranteed party. The show combines science-fiction horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation – meaning, of course, getting dressed up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

Neighbours icon and pop legend Jason will be donning his fishnets to play Frank, after a sellout season at the Theatre Royal, Sydney. He made his West End debut in 1991 playing Joseph in the London revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and has gone on to have a hugely successful stage career with credits including Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Grease The Musical. Jason’s debut album went platinum in Australia and was the biggest selling album in the UK in 1989. Since then, he has sold more than 13 million albums worldwide and continues to tour with his live show.

The Rocky Horror Show defies space and time as it continues to captivate audiences around the world featuring all the beloved songs, outrageous characters and infectious energy that has made the show a global phenomenon for more than five decades.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for 50 years and counting, including Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, The Time-Warp.

The musical tells the story of two squeaky clean students who meet Dr Frank ’n’ Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity.

Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk