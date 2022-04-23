James Haskell and Mike Tindall star in The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Live at Sheffield City Hall on April 29, 2022.

Hit podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby was launched in 2020 and has attracted more than three million listeners and 20 millio-plus viewers online.

On the live tour, visiting Sheffield City Hall on April 29, James and Mike will be joined by their podcast co-host former Sky Sports’ rugby presenter Alex Payne.

Dad of three Mike, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara, is a renowned retired international Rugby Union player, with caps for England, Barbarians, Bath RFC and Gloucester RFC. He played for the England team from 2000 to 2011. Mike’s premiership career spanned 17 years.

Mike said: “Since launching The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, we’ve all become even closer, through the stories we’ve shared ourselves and the stories our guests have shared. Now we can’t wait to get on the road, with more tales from our rugby lives, and to meet our listeners – and maybe hear a few stories from them.

"The live shows are often the best ones, and that’s what we hope will translate into the tour– getting sneaky guests in and the unpredictability will be great. Of course, Hask has been on his own stand-up tour so I’m expecting him to bring a lot to the table. Hopefully we’ll never do the same show twice!”

Married to Chloe, daughter of TV royalty Richard and Judy Madeley, James has played 77 times for his country. He has played around the world and for the British and Irish Lions. Having retired in 2019 James is pursuing a career as a podcaster, presenter and professional DJ.

James said: “We have so much fun creating each episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, getting stuck into a whole range of topics for 90 minutes. Mike and I have enjoyed touring life with England – and now we’ve got our own tour… It’s going to be great!”

Tickets £35.70, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk