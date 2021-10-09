Jack Dee adds second live show in Buxton to Off The Telly  tour

The new date at the Opera House is October 21, 2021 and is in addition to his show on October 20 which has been rescheduled from May 14 this year.

Jack said: “In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten there day. And that’s very much where I come in.”

Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Jack also hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. Additional credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Dee brings the laughs to Buxton on October 20 and 21, 2021.