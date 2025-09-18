Omid Djalili tours his new live show Namaste to Buxton Opera House on September 21 and Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on October 10, 2025

Persian comedy powerhouse Omid Djalili has lined up two live shows in Derbyshire during his extensive tour which is titled Namaste.

A word associated with peace and tranquillity, Namaste literally means ‘bowing to you. As he watches a world on fire with climate change, terrorism, financial instability and oceanic pollution, Omid has decided that he’ll bow to his inner anger.

Namaste sees Omid peacefully and joyfully control that rage and unleash a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of this dangerously messed up planet. No government gets a green card. No tyrant avoids a take down in his show which tours to Buxton Opera House on September 21 and Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 10, 2025.

Omid said in an interview with Mark Waring: “I’ve always tried to be nice about people but this time I can’t. The world is in such a terrible state. At the end of the day the whole purpose of comedy is not just making people laugh. That’s not the end game. When you talk about the means to an end, the means is comedy but the end is to actually make sense of what’s going on. And because I’m from the Middle East, I feel I do have some answers. People come to me as some kind of bridge, like a cultural stopgap, as someone to spread light on things. People don’t get what’s going on. They don’t get the connection between Iran and what’s going on in Gaza, they don’t get what’s going on with Joe Biden attacking Syria and Iraq. It’s me trying to use comedy to make it more palatable for a British audience to understand what’s going on. So I’ve put my hat in the ring.

“There’s always going to be a little bit of singing and dancing, but it’s mostly a systematic look at the state of the world and a systematic look at myself. The first third of the show is about me. And the journey I’m going to take you on, I could get cancelled for.

"So I talk about the times I have been cancelled, and the whole Israel-Palestine thing is in the context of me having been through this before because after 9/11 I was cancelled. Before the days of cancel culture, I was cancelled. I called my manager on September 12 and I said: ‘There’s a gig with Jack Dee tomorrow, I presume that’s not going ahead.’ And he said, ‘Yes it is, but not with you. All your gigs are gone until Christmas, nobody wants to have you on. They don’t trust you.’ And I said, ‘So they think I’m a terrorist?’ And he said, ‘Well, there’s an association.’ And I said, ‘So they think I’m a sleeper cell.’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ And then I asked him, ‘You don’t think I’m a sleeper cell?’, and he paused...So I knew I had to do something. A lot of people think my career was made by 9/11 but no, I saved my career with comedy, cos I really believe that comedy is stronger than politics. Someone who is cancelled can joke their way out of it. I was never really cancelled for my jokes, I was cancelled for who I was.

"So it’s the journey of how I resurrected my career after 9/11. And because I’ve been through this before, I can look at what’s happening in Israel and Palestine, and this terrible global situation where we’re on the verge of Third World War... and the idea is, what can I do to avert it? I have no say, but I can certainly put out some thoughts and ideas that will have a little influence."

Tickets to see Omid’s Namaste show in Buxton cost £34; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Tickets for his performance in Chesterfield cost £33.40, available from https://chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk