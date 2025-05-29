'It was Fay's dream to do a production based on the history of Exercise Roadshow - a dream that I knew I was going to do my best to do'

A fitness instructor is honouring the dream of her late business partner by staging a show which charts the history of the health and wellbeing organisation that they co-founded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janine Bailey and Fay Spencer launched Exercise Roadshow with the aim of taking their expertise into communities throughout Derbyshire. Janine, who lives in Matlock, said: “It started as a project 13 years ago when I was studying to be a health trainer. Fay was a co-founder and instructor within Exercise Roadshow.”

But, sadly, Fay passed away in 2024 after battling cancer for several years. She was in her sixties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine said: “I have managed to continued running Exercise Roadshow on a part-time basis. That was what Fay wanted to keep the legacy going.

Cast and crew of Let It Shine which will be performed at the Edgefold Club, Matlock on June 7, 2025.

"Fay had always wanted to do a production on the history of Exercise Roadshow. It was her dream. A dream I knew I was going to do my best to do.”

The business that Janine and Fay, who lived in Horsley Woodhouse, founded has inspired the show Let It Shine. Music and dance feature in the production which launches at The Edgefold Club, Matlock on Saturday, June 7 at 7.30pm.

Show producer Janine said: “The cast and crew are made up of 26 volunteers from all walks of life and include both men and women. The age range is from 16 to 74 years old. The audience can expect a fun and moving performance. Audience participation is very much welcome in some of the dances.

"All proceeds go to Cancer Research UK in memory of Fay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £8 (adult) and £5 (concession), available through Ticketsource or by emailing: exerciseroadshow@outlook,com or calling 07493335444.

Janine, who is in her fifties, added: “Exercise Roadshow have been approached by a new community centre/wellbeing centre that is just being built in Barrow Hill. It's due to open in November and they have asked about the production been staged at some point early next year.”

*Exercise Roadshow runs a mash-up dance fitness class which is suitable for all levels at The Edgefold Club, Matlock every Tuesday at 7.30pm. Seated exercise classes are held at Heage Methodist Church Hall fortnightly on Tuesdays, at Heanor Town Hall every fortnight on Wednesdays and at Sawmills Village Hall fortnightly on Fridays – all starting at 10.30am and each costing £5 per person.