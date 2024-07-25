International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival in Derbyshire promises 15 days of joyous operas
The International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival will be hosted at Buxton Opera House from July 27 to August 10, 2024.
Janet Smith, festival director, said: "We are delighted to welcome fans and performers back to Buxton to celebrate thirty years of the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival. This year's festival is a testament to the enduring appeal of G&S and the fantastic, friendly atmosphere that we always enjoy in Buxton. We invite everyone to come along and enjoy the magic of Gilbert & Sullivan and simply excellent entertainment."
The professional National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera company open the festival with The Gondoliers (directed by Simon Butteriss) and will also present HMS Pinafore (directed by Bradley Travis), The Pirates of Penzance (directed by Simon Butteriss) and Trial by Jury (directed by Bruce Graham.
Professional company Charles Court Opera will also bring their new production of The Sorcerer.
The International Gilbert and Sullivan Competition will see societies from around the world vying for the prestigious title of festival champions. This year's line-up boasts a wide array of performances including The Savoy Company travelling from Philadelphia with their production of The Grand Duke, Grosvenor Light Opera Company and The Yeomen of the Guard, Edinburgh G&S with The Gondoliers, SavoyNet Performing Group with The Mikado and Peak Opera with Iolanthe. Bus Pass Opera, whose performers are all over 60, is a particular favourite with audiences.
The National Festival Orchestra accompanies the following performances in the Opera House.
July 27 – The Gondoliers (NGSOC) 2.30pm and 7.30pm; July 28 – The Pirates of Penzance (NGSOC) 2.30pm and 7.30pm; July 29 – The Yeomen of the Guard (Grosvenor Light Opera) 7.30pm; July 30 – The Gondoliers (Edinburgh G & S Society) 7.30pm; July 31 – HMS PInafore and Trial by Jury (NGSOC) 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
August 1 – Iolanthe (Peak Opera) 7.30pm; August 2 – The Sorcerer (Charles Court Opera) 2.30pm and 7.30pm; August 3 – The Best of Gilbert & Sullivan (NGSOC) 2.30pm; August 3 – The Pirates of Penzance (NGSOC) 7.30pm; August 4 – The Pirates of Penzance (NGSOC) 2.30pm; August 4 – HMS Pinafore and Trial by Jury (NGSOC) 7.30pm.
August 5 – The Grand Duke (Savoy Company) 7.30pm; August 6 – Patience (Bus Pass Opera) 7.30pm; August 7 – The Gondoliers (NGSOC) 2.30pm and 7.30pm; August 8 – The Mikado (SavoyNet Performing Group) 7.30pm; August 9 – The Pirates of Penzance (NGSOC) 2.30pm; August 9 – The Best of Gilbert & Sullivan (NGSOC) 7.30pm; August 10 – HMS Pinafore and Trial by Jury (NGSOC) 2.30pm; August 10 – The Gondoliers (NGSOC) 7.30pm.
In addition to the performances, the festival offers a variety of workshops, talks, concerts and a nightly festival club.
Festival tickets are available at Buxton Opera House, call 01298 72190 or book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
