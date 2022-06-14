International Day of Dance is bouncing back to Bakewell

The 18th International Day of Dance on Saturday, June 25, will feature groups displaying their dance styles at six outdoor venues from 11am to 4.30pm.

You can travel the world with lively upbeat dances from Hollywood shows, American Line Dancing and the more traditional style from the Appalachian Mountains.

Organisers are delighted to welcome back La Tierra Flamenco dancers as well as the very colourful Indian Beats, who always put on a brilliant show.

Salsa dancing in the street is led by Rueda Academy.

Ballroom and Bollywood will be on offer along with a taste of Salsa from the Rueda Academy.

Old favourites returning include Black Pig Border Morris and Timberline Steve who has drawn in the crowds for years with his precision line dancing group. Watch out for the captivating Jose Oliva of Feel It and Dance, who will again be bringing his energetic dancers to entertain the crowds with some rhythmic Zumba numbers and maybe a flavour of Spanish too. Joining in is a must with this one.To add to the colour of the whole day, traditional British dances will be well represented with plenty of Morris and clog dancing.Hour-long taster dance workshops will also be on offer at the Town Hall at £3 per workshop. This year there will be traditional French dance, irresistible Argentinian Tango and fun filled Lindy Hop. All aimed at beginners and more experienced dancers.

Local dance team, Well Heeled Appalachian Dancers continue to host this event which draws thousands of people into the town and gives Bakewell a real buzz for the start their carnival week. Attractions during the day will include a farmers market and local well dressings.

Bakewell Day of Dance is very much a community event. There will be opportunities to join in and learn a few basics of the individual dances or you can just relax and enjoy the performances – and it’s all free!The whole day will be rounded with a ceilidh at Bakewell Town Hall, with music and calling provided by the Well Dressed Band. The international flavour of the day will continue here with some dances from around the world. Proceeds of the evening will go to a Bakewell based charity supporting Rwandan people (www.thegobokarwandatrust.co.uk).For more information on the day or tickets for the ceilidh ring Jude on 01629 815469 or Di on 01629 812104. You can also visit the website www.bakewelldayofdance.co.uk

La Tierra Flamenco return to entertain the thousands of visitors expected at this year's International Day of Dance.