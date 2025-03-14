World record-holding climber Hari Budha Magar will give a talk at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on March 18, 2025 (photo: Rami Rasamny/Life Happens Outdoors)

World record-breaking mountaineer Hari Budha Magar – the first double above-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest – has conquered another summit ahead of a talk in Derbyshire.

Hari, a Guinness World Record Holder and Pride of Britain winner, achieved a world first summit of the highest peak outside of Asia – Mount Aconcagua (6,960.8 m/ 22,837 ft) in Argentina.

His success comes ahead of a No Legs, No Limits talk which Hari will give at the Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Hari will share his inspiring journey from being born in a cowshed, going to school barefoot, growing up in civil war, passing the most difficult military selection, losing his legs in 2010, battling depression and discrimination, to standing on top of the world’s largest peak in May 2023.

This year Hari will continue his quest to climb the seven highest mountains on all seven continents. Having summited five of them, he now aims to climb the remaining two in Oceania and Antarctica by the end of 2025. If successful, Hari will break new boundaries in mountaineering as the first double above-knee amputee to complete the seven summits – a recognised feat only 500 people in history have ever achieved.

He said: “My mountaineering journey started back in 2018 when I fought the supreme court to allow me to climb Everest.

“Everest was a great start, but it isn’t enough to show people once. You need to do it over and over to inspire real change. The seven summits challenge is my chance to do just that, in every corner of the world”

“Every mountain brings its own challenges, but for me these are amplified with my disability,” says Hari. “Climbing mountains is a way to show the world that despite my disability – anything is possible. It’s about having the right mindset and adapting to the world around us.

“I hope my climb will inspire others to climb their own mountains and conquer their dreams whatever that might be.”

Originally from Nepal, Hari served for 15 years with the Royal Gurkha Rifles in the British Army. He lost his legs in Afghanistan after stepping on an improvised explosive device.

He said: “It’s been a long and hard journey since losing my legs. There have been some really dark times. Yet with support from family, friends; with the help from some incredible charities; and with a bucket load of grit and determination, I’ve had the chance to realise a childhood dream and make a real positive impact.

“Out of all of my achievements, helping others find their value and a place in this world, that’s been more rewarding than anything else!”

Tickets cost £20.50 to hear Hari’s story first hand at the Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton. Book online at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk