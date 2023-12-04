In pictures: Studio boss praises 'shining stars' whose confidence and talent lit up Derbyshire stage in their first show

A studio owner has praised more than 70 children who displayed their talents in dance and musical theatre at a ground-breaking show.

The Alfreton branch of Dynamics Dance Centre staged their inaugural presentation titled True to My Heart at the town’s David Nieper Academy where gymnastics dance, ballet, tap, freestyle, cheerleading and musical theatre entertained two audiences.

For many children this marked their first time performing in front of the public. The show included 13 adults and guest routines from students at the Duckmanton branch which was launched in 2015.

Daniel Harris, the owner of Studio 44 where the dance centre is based, said: “The team truly made me proud. Every child was a shining star, exuding confidence and talent. Witnessing their pride and excitement offstage was an absolute delight.

"With a dedication to keeping costs reasonable, Dynamics Dance Centre managed to orchestrate this spectacular event at a mere £20 per child, including a costume bill of just £5.”

Daniel and his wife Emma, who is principal of the dance centre, are committed to keeping shows affordable for participants. Daniel said: “Emma’s personal experience of witnessing the significant expenses borne by her parents for show costumes during her upbringing, an industry norm, spurred a re-evaluation of the status quo. Consequently, we’ve instituted changes in our approach. We alleviate the financial burden on parents by fundraising throughout the year via open days, movie nights, sponsored sleepovers, enabling us to purchase and reuse costumes for subsequent shows. Over the years, we’ve amassed an extensive costume archive, a testament to our commitment to ensuring accessibility to dance despite the challenges poised by the current cost of living."

Emma brings a wealth of professional dance expertise to DDC, including two years as a dancer in Portugal and performances on both grand stages and local arenas. She and Daniel opened their branch at Institute Lane, Alfreton after a studio became vacant during lockdown. Daniel said: “Our initial vision for the Duckmanton DDC branch foresaw reaching full capacity, compelling us to plan for expansion into other areas.

“Presently we have 220 enrolled children across our two branches, with the Alfreton branch boasting the potential to accommodate over 400 participants. Our programs cater to individuals ranging from 18 months to adults.”

Daniel, who has a background in sports coaching, said: “Traditionally, our focus had been on adult fitness classes. However, since this summer, we’ve introduced adult dance classes, centred on routines, which have been remarkable well-received at both branches.

"Emma and I take immense pride in our achievements thus far. Our community’s support, coupled with an exceptional team of staff, has been instrumental in our success.

"Our aspiration is to further expand the reach of DDC by establishing additional branches in 2024.”

Aspiring dancers of all ages and levels are invited to embark on a journey of movement, creativity and skill development under the guidance of experienced instructors. If your child is eager to experience the joy of dance and wishes to trial a class, reach out via social media channels or drop an email to: [email protected]

Shining stars Taking a bow at the True to My Heart show, presented by Dynamics Dance Centre at David Nieper Academy in Alfreton.

Musical Theatre More than 70 children took part in the debut show presented by the Alfreton branch of Dynamics Dance Centre.

First performance For many children this marked their first time performing in front of the public. The show included 13 adults and guest routines from students at the Duckmanton branch which was launched in 2015.

True to My Heart True to My Heart showcased gymnastics, dance, ballet, tap, freestyle, cheerleading and musical theatre.