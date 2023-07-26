A fantastic weekend with astounding feedback from the audience is how the chairman of Stainsby Festival described this year’s event.

Tony Trafford said: “One really gratifying thing was comments from many festival goers about the friendly, enjoyable, relaxed atmosphere throughout the weekend. That’s a great tribute to the teamwork of our volunteers who fully understand and buy in to the Stainsby ethos - it’s a special place made by special people.

"Our biggest effort was to ensure the festival continued to run as the rain turned the car park into a quagmire despite the temporary roadway. We made a promise to everyone driving in (or towards the end being pushed in) to the car park that we would get them out. We had volunteer crews working Saturday night until midnight, most of Sunday afternoon and Sunday night also until midnight, towing or pushing cars out. It was a fantastic collective effort.

"The mud contributed to one or two spectacular pratfalls. Nothing hurt but dignity.”

Attendance numbers at the festival were down on last year. Tony said: “I think shortness of money had a bigger influence on festival numbers than the weather, even though at ninety quid for the whole weekend including camping, it’s a real bargain (£365 for Glasto). Obviously the rain on Saturday and Sunday dented some of our walk-up figures for individual sessions but then most people book for the weekend anyway and were already in before the rain started in earnest.

"The opening ceremony this year was very moving since we were celebrating our ownership of the fields for the first time.

"Everyone said Rebecca Hearne (one of our competition winners a year or two back) was outstanding. She staged an impromptu trio with two more recent competition winners that went down a storm in the Hat Block. We will still be booking her in future (if we can afford her!)”

Erika Wood won the singing competition in the Hat Block.

The ever-popular Seize the Day band went down a storm with the audience in the main marquee. Tony said: “They had the place packed (as always).

Singer/guitarist Enda Kelly and a volunteer called Shaz were the furthest travelled at this year’s Stainsby Festival, both coming from Australia.

Posting on Facebook, festival supporter Ruby Moon said: “Another magical weekend in the field of dreams. Such a love filled weekend, as always.”

