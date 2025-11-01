Daniel Casey cast as Chief Inspector Barnaby and James Bradwell playing Sgt Troy in Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift (photo: Mann Bros)

Daniel Casey, who played Sgt Troy in television’s Midsomer Murders for 11 years, is promoted to inspector in a theatre world premiere of one of its stories.

Guy Unsworth’s stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders – The Killings at Badger’s Drift sees Daniel cast as Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby, a role originally created by John Nettles. The play will be staged at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from November 25 to 29, 2025 and at Derby Theatre from March 24 to 28, 2026.

Daniel, who played Sgt Troy from 1997 to 2008 in the television series, said: “I never expected to revisit the world of Midsomer, with its weird and wonderful characters and all their dark, twisted secrets. So to be asked to play the iconic role of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby in this new stage adaptation of The Killings at Badger’s Drift was a real surprise.

“It has brought back some wonderful memories of such a happy time in my career playing Sgt Troy and the fantastic time I had working with the amazing John Nettles and to be stepping into his shoes as Barnaby is both a little daunting and incredibly exciting.”

John Nettles said: “How wonderful that the original tale of murder and intrigue in Midsomer will be solved by Daniel, in this new stage version of Badger’s Drift. Daniel brought the young Troy to life so brilliantly in the original TV pilot of the book and I’m delighted that he gets to lead the investigation in this theatre adaption.

“He has a fabulous track record in his stage work - and had a marvellous DCI to teach him the detecting ropes, back in the day!”

Daniel’s theatre credits include UK tours of Cluedo and Abigail’s Party and a National Theatre production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. His television roles include Terry in Emmerdale, Tom Bailey in EastEnders and Tom Finlay in Coronation Street.

When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets, and deadly rivalries.

With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences.

Tickets for the Sheffield run cost from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 600. Tickets for Derby cost from £27, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 01332 59 39 39.