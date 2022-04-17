Niki Evans plays Mrs Johnstone and Sean Jones is cast as Mickey in Blood Brothers at Derby Theatre from April 19 to 23, 2022.

Willy Russell’s story of a hard-up mum who gives up one of her twin sons to give them a better life will be staged at Derby Theatre from April 19-23, 2022.

Niki returns to the role of Mrs Johnstone, after first joining the show in London’s West End where she received standing ovations for her poignant and powerful ballads.

She said: “I come from a family of four, we grew up on a council estate, we had no money, I used to go to school in jelly shoes even in November, and my mum was a tough cookie. You didn’t mess with her and that’s how I thought Mrs J. was or at least that she was how I was, like ‘Don’t mess with my kids or I’ll come at you with a baseball bat’. But now I’m older I’ve mellowed. I’m 50 now and I’m not so bouncy as I was ten years ago, so my take on her is much more grounded. She’s stronger without being quite so feisty.

"She starts as a young girl in her 20s, then within 20 minutes she’s got seven kids and has to give one away. She’s a strong female lead and she’s so real.

“Every mother in this country can relate to her on some level because of how real she is. Every mother must see something in Mrs Johnstone that they’ve also gone through. I know I can. I’ve got two sons so her Micky and Eddie are my Morgan and Jonah. My kids have had troubles, I’ve had troubles, and the way I look at it is: I don’t have to play her, I just have to be her.

"There are a couple of parts in the show, without giving spoilers, where it rips me to shreds. I do it as though someone is about to take one of my children and I can’t hold back. I have to feel it every time I do it.”

Niki last played Mrs Johnstone in 2012. She said: “The first time I did it I’d never done a musical or been a part of the theatre world so when (producer) Bill Kenwright called me I think I turned it down four times. I was like ‘No, you’re OK!’ but he persuaded me to audition, and my audition was terrible. But he saw something in me and within a week I was on stage in the Phoenix Theatre. It was such a whirlwind. Since then, I’ve done lots of other roles, mainly funny ones, so to come back to such a dramatic role is very scary but it’s like a dream come true.”

In 2007 Niki made the top four on X Factor, a show which changed her life. She said: “It’s given me a career I didn’t think I was capable of, although it did eventually break up my marriage because I was never there. My life since X Factor couldn’t be more different. So much has happened in the past 15 years

career-wise and I’ve got a partner and I’m getting married soon, which is very exciting.”

Sean Jones also returns to Blood Brothers, playing Mickey Johnstone.