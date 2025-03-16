James Yi, star of the CBC and Netflix adaptation of Kim's Convenience, performs in the stage play of the same name running at Derby Theatre from March 17 to 22, 2025 (photo: John Ulman)

Everyone’s favourite convenience store has packed up shop and is heading for Derbyshire as part of its tour of the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim’s Convenience will be presented at Derby Theatre from March 17 to 22 when James Yi, star of the CBC and Netflix adaptation, will take charge as the new patriarchic head of the family.

Well versed in the complex and shifting family dynamics within the story’s narrative, having been involved in both stage and screen, Yi will explore the growing separation between traditional first-generation immigrant values and those of his second-generation children in this heart-warming tale of the Korean-Canadian family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said: “Kim's Convenience has literally changed my life. This play continues to open new doors for me, like getting to go all the way to the UK to tour the show with an amazing cast and production team! I feel like I'm in a dream that I never want to wake up from.”

The play from Ins Choi debuted in 2011 at Toronto Fringe festival, where it won Best New Play award and the Patron's Pick. Kim’s Convenience continues to champion East Asian representation and remains a reflective and universal story that resonates with audiences from any culture. Tackling persistent issues surrounding community, family and intergenerational relationships, this production’s rich tapestry of modern life is now shared with wider UK audiences.

Producer Adam Blanshay commented: “We’re delighted that Kim’s Convenience continues to capture the hearts of its audiences and that people around the United Kingdom will get to experience this universally beautiful story, which embraces family, cultural heritage, and the legacies we leave behind.”

Park Theatre’s artistic director Jez Bond said: “I am thrilled that after the success of its sell-out run with us and subsequent transfer to Riverside Studios, Kim’s Convenience will be touring the county - enabling audiences in the regions to enjoy this funny, poignant and entertaining show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critics have heaped praise on Kim’s Convenience. The Guardian commented: “Masterfully directed by Esther Jun, this is popcorn theatre: we could go on watching and watching.” The Stage wrote: “Entertaining, keenly observed piece that believably depicts the experiences of many first- and second-generation immigrants.”

Tickets cost from £30, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk