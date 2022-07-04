Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors offers hysterical stories for families at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel

They all feature in Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors which calls in at the Winding Wheel this month.

This hilarious hit show is a gag-filled gallop through one of the most famous and bloody eras British history with two amazing actors playing multiple roles!

From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, hear the legends (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry's headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as they launch their attack!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors is touring to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel (photo: Mark Douett)

These are just some of the fascinating true stories audiences will discover in this splendiferously funny hour long show which will be performed in Chesterfield on Saturday July 16 at 1.30pm and 5pm.

This hysterical, historical journey through the terrifically terrible Tudors is perfect entertainment for those aged from five to 105. It’s history with the nasty bits left in!

Terrible Tudors is written by Terry Deary and Neal Foster from Deary’s bestselling Horrible Histories books. Terry Deary is the world's bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 42 different languages. His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold over 35 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil!

Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors is presented by Birmingham Stage Company (BSC), one of the world’s top theatre companies for families. The company has produced all the Horrible Histories live stage shows since 2005. BSC has also created the smash-hit productions of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny, Awful Auntie and Billionaire Boy and adaptations of Roald Dahl stories like George’s Marvellous Medicine.

Tickets cost £19; to book, call 01246 345 222 or book oonline at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors kicks off a summer of fun for families at the Winding Wheel.

Children can see a magical show where beautiful princesses become pop stars in Pop Princesses on August 13 at 2pm. The soundtrack will feature hits from artists such as Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus. There will also be songs from favourite films and musicals.