Jig for a Kiss will be hosting the Brampton Sessions Hootenanny at St Thomas Church Centre, Chatsworth Road on December 14, 2024.

Folk, blues and world music will be aired at a seasonal party in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second annual Brampton Sessions Hootenanny descends on St Thomas Church Centre, Chatsworth Road on December 14.

Multi-instrumental band Jig For a Kiss will be hosting the musical extravaganza. This seven-piece outfit, which boasts six singers, play foot-stomping, uplifting traitional roots music from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Original acoustic compositions will be played by The Leftychris Band who bring drums, bass, violin and vocals to the party.

Cobalt Tales sing of people, places, events and experiences that have made us who we are in a repertoire that encompasses ballad, country, folk, rock, soul and a capella.

A set of songs and tunes with a strong and passionate folk/jazz vibe will be aired by Gloria Monday, comprising Karen Hisom and Chris Rus (saxophone, clarinet, guitar and vocals). will play a set of songs and tunes with a strong and passionate folk/jazz vibe.

Dynamic duo Dave Banks and John Belli will shed some much needed light on life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brampton Sessions Hootenanny starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from https://wegottickets.com/event/637245

After the Hootenanny, the monthly Brampton Sessions will resume at St Thomas Centre on February 5, 2025 with a performance by Robyn Wallis Johnson. Taking place on the first Wenesday of the month, the acoustic concerts booked for next year are: March 5 - Johnny Steinberg, April 2 – LoveMusicHateRacism special with Ashti and guests, May 7 - Phil Doleman. The concerts will include Jig for a Kiss leading an informal session of folk tunes and songs, followed by floor spots featuring musicians and singers. For further details, go to https://bramptonsessions.co.uk/