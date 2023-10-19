Hogwarts Railway will be among the layouts on show in Chesterfield Railway Modellers exhibition at St Leonard's Mission Chapel on October 21 and 22, 2023.

The display at St Leonard’s Mission Church, Spital, on October 21 and 22, 2023 will feature Hogwarts Railway (from the Harry Potter stories), Timber Tracks ( a model of a narrow gauge American logging railroad) and three other layouts. Members of the Chesterfield Railway Modellers have built all of the small layouts.

Admission is free to the exhbition, which will be open from 10am to 4pm, but the group would appreciate donations.

Chesterfield Railway Modellers are based in the Staveley Workshops complex on Works Road, Hollingwood. They have two large permanent layouts there, Hasland Loco Shed and Stonedale, the latter based on a quarry in the Peak District.

The Chesterfield organisation developed from the Wingfield Railway Group which set out in 1981 to build, operate and exhibit layouts based on modern railway practice.