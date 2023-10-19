News you can trust since 1855
Railway modellers will unveil their latest exhibition in Chesterfield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 19th Oct 2023, 05:30 BST
Hogwarts Railway will be among the layouts on show in Chesterfield Railway Modellers exhibition at St Leonard's Mission Chapel on October 21 and 22, 2023.Hogwarts Railway will be among the layouts on show in Chesterfield Railway Modellers exhibition at St Leonard's Mission Chapel on October 21 and 22, 2023.
The display at St Leonard’s Mission Church, Spital, on October 21 and 22, 2023 will feature Hogwarts Railway (from the Harry Potter stories), Timber Tracks ( a model of a narrow gauge American logging railroad) and three other layouts. Members of the Chesterfield Railway Modellers have built all of the small layouts.

Admission is free to the exhbition, which will be open from 10am to 4pm, but the group would appreciate donations.

Chesterfield Railway Modellers are based in the Staveley Workshops complex on Works Road, Hollingwood. They have two large permanent layouts there, Hasland Loco Shed and Stonedale, the latter based on a quarry in the Peak District.

Timber Tracks, depicting an American logging railroad, will be among the small layouts on show.Timber Tracks, depicting an American logging railroad, will be among the small layouts on show.
The Chesterfield organisation developed from the Wingfield Railway Group which set out in 1981 to build, operate and exhibit layouts based on modern railway practice.

For further information, visit the website www.chesterfieldrailwaymodellers.co.uk or on its Facebook page.

