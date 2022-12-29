Blood Brothers and The Buddy Holly Story will be big attractions in the first quarter of 2023.

Back in Chesterfield for at least a third time, Blood Brothers will run from January 24 to 28. Willy Russell’s legendary musical tells the story of twins separated at birth who grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet up again with devastating consequences. The actress who will play the seminal role of Mrs Johnston has yet to be announced but previous incumbents at the Winding Wheel Theatre have included Maureen Nolan in 2015 and Linzi Hateley in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story is a multi-award-winning West End and Broadway show that charts the rise to fame of the Texan tunesmith, from his rockabilly beginnings to his legendary final performance in Iowa. The show is packed with classic hits including That’ll Be The Day, Oh Boy, Rave On, La Bamba and Chantilly Lace. Don’t miss Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story at the Winding Wheel Theatre from March 7 to 11.

A previous cast in Blood Brothers (photo: Jack Merriman)

Rhythm ‘n’ blues icons Dr Feelgood play at Chesterfield’s showpiece venue on April 15. Singer-songwriter Marti Pellow talks about his life in Wet Wet Wet and beyond as well as singing songs on April 21. Status Quo legend Francis Rossi brings tunes and chats to the Winding Wheel Theatre on April 22.

Classic songs of yesteryear will be aired by Barry Steele and Friends – The Roy Orbison Story on February 17; The Rocket Man – A Tribute to Sir Elton John on March 2; A Vision of Elvis on March 18; The ELO Experience on March 31 and The Cavern Beatles on April 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catch the award-winning tribute show Totally Tina which is packed with the songs of Tina Turner on March 30 or listen to songs such as Baby Love and Chain Reaction in The Diana Ross Story on April 8. Hits from Sweden’s most famous musical exports will be shared when ABBA Forever perform on April 23 and the magical harmonies of the Gibb brothers are recreated by The New York Bee Gees in the Winding Wheel Theatre on April 30.