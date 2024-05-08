Chris Pawley plays Henry Hobson and Tess Edmonds, Jodie-lee Thomas and Kate Stuart play Henry's daughters Alice, Vicky and Maggie.

Hobson’s Choice by Harold Brighouse is set in late 19th century Salford. The play follows the story of Henry Hobson, a stubborn boot shop owner, and his three daughters. When his eldest daughter, Maggie, decides to take her fate into her own hands and pursue a marriage of convenience, she sets off a series of events that challenge the traditional norms of society and familial expectations.

Directed by Alicia Bloundele, this production of Hobson's Choice promises to captivate audiences with its witty dialogue, endearing characters, and timeless themes of love, independence, and empowerment. The cast of High Tor Players has worked tirelessly to bring these characters to life, ensuring a memorable and entertaining experience for all who attend.

Alicia said: "We are thrilled to bring Harold Brighouse's classic comedy to our stage. Hobson's Choice is a delightful exploration of family dynamics, gender roles, and the pursuit of happiness. Our talented cast and crew have poured their hearts into this production, and we can't wait to share it with our audience."

Hobson’s Choice will be performed at the Medway Centre, Bakewell on May 15 and 16 and Imperial Rooms, Matlock on May 17 and 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for Hobson's Choice are priced £12 and can be purchased through www.hightorplayers.co.uk or by calling 01629 733407

High Tor Players is a Matlock-based community theatre group which has been a staple of the local arts scene since 1939. The company was launched to encourage the learning of improvisation and mime as well as reading and discussing plays. Their first production, Potbound, written by member Lilian Smee, won first prize at a British Drama League festival and third place at Buxton Festival. Cast members included Eileen Griffiths (later Redfern) who remained with the Players until the Eighties, staging many acclaimed productions.

