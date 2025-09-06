Benjamin J. Spratt, played by Johnny Dysfunctional.

Derbyshire performer, singer and songwriter Johnny Dysfunctional is now being followed by a global hit artist, thanks to a song that he has contributed to a new play at New Mills Festival.

Johnny has recorded three new songs for the play, one of which – Broken Heart – counts Lewis Capaldi among its fans. Buxton based Johnny said: “How Capaldi hear the song was that it was included on a major Spotify playlist ‘The Most Streamed Ever Songs’ which included Lewis as well as Ed Sheeran, Weeknd and Harry Styles. I got a big heart one day sent on ‘X’ from Lewis and the following day he followed me. As a friend said it must be great to get validation from a global hit artist - and it was.”

Broken Heart is also being played on another major listing – Sad Songs To Cry Out To – alongside Adele, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith.

Johnny has teamed up with playwright Les Oldfield to write the new satirical and political play Benjamin J Spratt, MP, Man for Our Time. The play tells of an idealistic independent candidate who wins a High Peak election and goes to Parliament. Spratt wears an Elvis outfit to the polling station – was it a deliberate gimmick or didn’t he have time to change out of it from his previous night’s gig?

Mike Munday, Corrine Coward and Les Oldfield in Benjamin J Spratt, MP, Man for Our Time, which will be performed at New Mills Town Hall on September 15 and 16, 2025.

Audiences at New Mills Town Hall on September 15 and 16 will see how Spratt’s plans to improve the NHS, solve street crime and feed the starving and bring peace to the world pan out.

Though a media darling and declared as The Man for Our Time can Spratt avoid the pitfalls of Parliament? Both right- and left-wing politicians envious of his popularity are plotting.

Johnny – real name Alan Charnley– said: “When we met Les and I were both of one mind about current politics. As seriously as those in politics try to project themselves, they can come over to the public as hopelessly hapless at time and therefore funny. We depict that on stage. It’s great fun and we hope people of all political persuasions come along and enjoy watching it.”

Les whose show Unknown Hero was a huge success at this year’s Buxton Festival Fringe said: “My last show was based in Eyam about 100 years ago.

I’ve time travelled into the future co-writing this. What we have written could happen someday soon.”

Tickets for Benjamin J Spratt, MP, Man for Our Time are available by emailing: [email protected] or call 07961 683208.