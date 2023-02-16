Michael McIntyre will tour his Macnificent World Tour show to Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on March 8 and 9, 2024 and to Sheffield's Utilita Arena on April 27, 2024. Michael's last tour five years ago included a record-breaking 28 sold out shows at London’s O2.

Expect websites to be red-hot on Friday, February 17, at 10am when tickets are released for the Macnificent World Tour which will call at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on March 8 and 9 and at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on April 27, 2024.

Michael has broken box office records around the world with his previous live shows, selling more than four million tickets. He became the highest selling artist in the history of the O2 Arena where his last tour sold more than 400,000 tickets to 28 shows and surpassed the previous record held by Take That.

Much has happened since Michael toured five years ago and he will be making mirth from the madness of it all.

Michael’s spot-on observational comedy and trademark mastery of turning everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation have struck a chord with millions of fans.

He is the host of two of the BBC's most successful entertainment shows.,the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show which is currently in its sixth series and averages more than seven million vieiwers, and The Wheel, which he devised and hosts for NBC in America and for which he has been nominated for BAFTA and National Television Award.

Michael’s global success continues to flourish with his ‘Big World Tour’, which began in early 2017, visiting more than 20 countries and culminating in the Netflix special Showman.

