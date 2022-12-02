Cheer the goodie, boo the baddie and laugh at the silly antics of jokers….it’s panto time – oh yes it is!
From Sleeping Beauty to Jack and the Beanstalk, Peter Pan to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, fairytales are coming to life on stage in star-studded glittering productions.
But if your family doesn’t like pantomime, there’s plenty of other shows in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire to charm you over the festive season.
1. Chesterfield
Sleeping Beauty, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield - December 6, 2022 to January 3, 2023. Michelle Collins (EastEnders and Coronation Street) plays the bad fairy Carabosse, with Jai McDowall (Britain's Got Talent) as Prince Benedict and Lloyd Warbey (DIsney Art Attack) as Muddles. Tickets from £18, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 34522.
Photo: Savannah Photographic/Alex Harvey-Brown
2. Buxton
Sleeping Beauty, Buxton Opera House, December 10, 2022, to January 1, 2023.
James Holmes (Miranda) is back in Buxton for his seventh spell as pantomime dame, this year playing Fairy Carabossy, alongside Matthew Jay Ryan who is cast as the palace cleaner Jack. Tickets from £20.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.
Photo: Submitted
3. Derby
Aladdin, Derby Arena, December 9-31, 2022.
John Thomson (Cold Feet, The Masked Singer) stars as the baddie Abanazar alongside award-winning pantomime dame Morgan Brind as Widow Twankey. Tickets from £18, go to www.derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255800.
Photo: Submitted
4. Mansfield
The Further Adventures of Peter Pan. Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 26 to December 31, 2022.
Marc Baylis (Coronation Street) plays Captain Hook, Sarah Jane Buckley (Hollyoaks) is cast as Ethel Mermaid and Mrs Darling, Holly Atterton (Nick Jr's Go! Go! Go!) takes the role of Tinkerbell. Tickets £21 (adult), £18.50 (child); go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 633133.
Photo: Submitted