2. Buxton

Sleeping Beauty, Buxton Opera House, December 10, 2022, to January 1, 2023. James Holmes (Miranda) is back in Buxton for his seventh spell as pantomime dame, this year playing Fairy Carabossy, alongside Matthew Jay Ryan who is cast as the palace cleaner Jack. Tickets from £20.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

