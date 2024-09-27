Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning Heathers – The Musical will whisk audiences back to school in a stage version of the 80s cult teenage movie.

Winner of the WhatsOnStage Best New Musical, the show will be hosted at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from October 1-5 as part of its third UK tour.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is so very much a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when the brainy and beautiful misfit is unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches Veronica that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Jenna Innes (Les Miserables) returns as Veronica Sawyer, having wowed audiences up and down the country last year when she first took on the role. She is joined by Keelan McAuley (Clueless, Grease) taking on the mysterious, Jason “J.D” Dean.

Sedona Sky, Esme Bowdler and Daisy Twells star in Heathers at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from October 1 to 5, 2024 (photo: Pamela Raith).

Starring as the titular ‘Heathers’ are Esme Bowdler (ITV’s I Have a Dream finalist) as the formidable Heather Chandler, Sedona Sky (professional debut) as Heather Duke and Daisy Twells (Heathers) as Heather McNamara.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical is based on the film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere became the highest grossing show at The Other Palace in London, having sold more than 20,000 tickets across the run and selling out prior to its opening gala performance.

Ticket prices start at £15 for Heathers the Musical at the Lyceum Theatre. To book call 0114 249 6000 or visit the website www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.