A new production of Puccini’s romantic opera La Bohème will tour to Sheffield.

The production at the City Hall on May 1 will feature the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv and be directed by multi award-winning producer Ellen Kent.

La Bohème tells the tragic tale of the doomed, consumptive Mimi and her love for a penniless writer. This classic tale of Parisian love and loss features many famous arias including Your Tiny Hand is Frozen, They Call Me Mimi and Muzetta’s Waltz.

Traditionally staged with beautiful sets and costumes, La Bohème will be presented by international soloists and a highly-praised chorus accompanied by a full orchestra.

The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and will include snow effects. Muzetta’s dog will also make an entrance.

Tickets priced from £30.95 are available now at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk