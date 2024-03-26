Foghorn Unscripted will be performed at St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfield on April 19, 2024.

Foghorn Unscripted will present an Improvised Murder Mystery at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, Chesterfield on Friday, April 19. What direction the play will take is anybody’s guess as the audience will be invited to pop suggestions in a box as the evening progresses.

One of the performers Rose Pardo-Roques is returning to her Spital roots for the performance by the Birmingham based company. Rose was formerly at Hady Primary School, Hasland Hall and Chesterfield College.