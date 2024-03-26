Have fun plotting the course of a murder mystery play in Chesterfield
A theatre troupe is giving a north Derbyshire audience the opportunity to shape a mysterious drama.
Foghorn Unscripted will present an Improvised Murder Mystery at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, Chesterfield on Friday, April 19. What direction the play will take is anybody’s guess as the audience will be invited to pop suggestions in a box as the evening progresses.
One of the performers Rose Pardo-Roques is returning to her Spital roots for the performance by the Birmingham based company. Rose was formerly at Hady Primary School, Hasland Hall and Chesterfield College.
The fun starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15, available via email from: [email protected], call 01246 220741 or via the Spital Arts page on Facebook.