Craig Revel Horwood will sing selections from his debut album at Chesterfield's WInding Wheel on May 10, 2025 (photo: Westway Music)

Craig Revel Horwood – best known as the longest-serving judge on Strictly Come Dancing - is bringing big songs and tall tales to Chesterfield in a show titled Fab-U-Lous.

He will be showing a different side to his talents when he sings selections from his debut album, Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing.

Join Craig at the Winding Wheel Theatre on May 10, 2025, to listen to his songs from musical theatre. Craig’s album includes Don’t Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl; On My Own, from Les Miserables; Little Girls, from Annie, a song which he has sung in many productions as Miss Hannigan.

The album also includes a dance floor update of Dame Shirley Bassey’s classic This is My Life which Craig released last summer.

Craig said: “Throughout my musical journey, I've had the privilege of performing as both a dancer and a singer in numerous musicals. However, this album holds a special place in my heart as I've had the opportunity to select songs that truly resonate with me. Each track is traditionally associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge.”

He started his career as a dancer then worked on the nation’s biggest musicals before becoming a successful choreographer, director and best-selling author.

The longest serving judge on Strictly Come Dancing, Craig has been part of every series apart from one edition since the programme began in 2004.

Ticket prices for Craig Revel Horwood: Fabu-U-Lous range from £38.20 (standard) to £88.20 (best seats, pre-show meet and greet, goodie bag). Book at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk