Evelyn Hollow, Rosie Andrews, Edward Parnell and Susan Stokes-Chapman, clockwise from top left, are the headline interview authors for the UK Ghost Story Festival in Derby (photo of Rosie Andrews by Sally Masson, photo of Susan Stokes-Chapman by Jamie Drew)

Interviews with acclaimed authors of supernatural fiction and spine-tingling talks about witches will be the highlights of a festival in one of the country’s most haunted cities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Ghost Story Festival returns to Derby for its fifth year, running at the Museum of Making in the Silk Mill from February 21 to 23.

Headline interview slots will feature Evelyn Hollow, presenter of the hit BBC radio and TV series Uncanny and author of The Atlas of Paranormal Places; Rosie Andrews, author of The Leviathan and The Puzzle Wood; award-winning author Edward Parnell, known for Ghostland and bestselling author Susan Stokes-Chapman whose debut novel Pandora was an instant number one Sunday Times bestseller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of spine-tingling talks across the weekend come from speakers including Mark Norman, known for The Folklore Podcast presenting his new book Zoinks! The Spooky Folklore Behind Scooby Doo which delves into the real-world folklore that influenced the portrayals of ghosts, witches and monsters in the much-loved TV show. Dr Sam Hirst from the University of Sheffield will examine how eighteenth-century collections of supposedly true supernatural encounters shaped the Gothic genre as we know it today. Witchcraft specialist Willow Winsham will explore the fear of witches throughout history and how the concept of ‘spectral evidence’ sentenced many supposed witches to death in the witch trials. Historian and author Tracey Norman will explore some fascinating 17th century remedies that tread the line between medicine and witchcraft.

A host of pre-bookable workshops from some of the UK’s best writing talent in the ghostly and Gothic will be available over the three days. Authors and workshop leaders appearing include Charlotte Bond, Rod Duncan, Robert Edgar, Peter Haynes, Elizabeth Lee, Teika Marija Smits, Megan Taylor and more. Workshops will cover topics ranging from short story writing and illustration to crafting witches in fiction and handling rejection. Whether beginner or seasoned storyteller, attendees should expect to leave inspired, with new writing techniques and a fresh spark of creativity.

For the first time, the UK Ghost Story Festival will unveil its very own anthology, ‘Spirit Seasons’, a chilling collection of ten spooky tales from festival speakers, along with an exclusive signing session.

Dan Webber, events programmer at Derby Museums, said: “Many people consider Derby to be one of the most haunted cities in the country, so it feels only right that we welcome the UK Ghost Story Festival back to the city once again for this year’s event at the Museum of Making. 2025 also marks the 101st anniversary of the first stage performance of Dracula, right here in Derby, and the UK Ghost Story Festival provides another fantastic reason for fans of horror and the supernatural to visit Derby Museums and our ghostly city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full weekend passes are available to book at the discounted price of £75, with Saturday passes and tickets for individual events also available. For more information, and to book tickets, visit: www.ukghoststoryfestival.co.uk