Happy return for Sheffield born Doc Marten actress starring in Olivier Award-winning comedy

Sheffield born Jessica Ransom heads the cast of an Olivier Award winning comedy about a wife’s quest to be the perfect 50s housewife.

By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Apr 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Jessica Ransom and Neil McDermott in Home, I'm Darling at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from April 18 to 22 (photo: Jack Merriman).Jessica Ransom and Neil McDermott in Home, I'm Darling at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from April 18 to 22 (photo: Jack Merriman).
Jessica Ransom and Neil McDermott in Home, I'm Darling at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from April 18 to 22 (photo: Jack Merriman).

Jessica is returning to her native city with the play Home, I’m Darling, running at the Lyceum Theatre from April 18 to 22.

Every couple needs a little fantasy to keep their marriage sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, things start to unravel, and being a domestic goddess is not as easy as it seems…

The cast includes Diane Keen (Doctors, The Cuckoo Waltz) and Neil McDermott (EastEnders, The Royal). Jessica, who won a Children’s BAFTA in 2015 for her role as Mary, Queen of Scots in Horrible Histories has performed in TV favourites Doc Martin and Armstrong and Miller,

Home, I’m Darling won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

Tickets £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk, call 0114 249 6000 or buy from the Lyceum Theatre box office at Norfolk Street, Sheffield in person.

