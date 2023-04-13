Jessica Ransom and Neil McDermott in Home, I'm Darling at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from April 18 to 22 (photo: Jack Merriman).

Jessica is returning to her native city with the play Home, I’m Darling, running at the Lyceum Theatre from April 18 to 22.

Every couple needs a little fantasy to keep their marriage sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, things start to unravel, and being a domestic goddess is not as easy as it seems…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast includes Diane Keen (Doctors, The Cuckoo Waltz) and Neil McDermott (EastEnders, The Royal). Jessica, who won a Children’s BAFTA in 2015 for her role as Mary, Queen of Scots in Horrible Histories has performed in TV favourites Doc Martin and Armstrong and Miller,

Home, I’m Darling won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.