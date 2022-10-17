A Beano-themed spooky trail through one of the UK’s most haunted sites, a ghostly ride on a steam train, pumpkin picking galore and outdoor adventures are awaiting families in Derbyshire.
Here’s our guide to the best places for fun throughout the half-term break.
1. Matlock
Spook-tacular fun awaits young visitors to Matlock Farm Park where the Halloween Half-Term Festival runs from October 22 to 30. Children will be able to pick their own pumpkin (small charge applicable) and carve it on site, follow a spooky trail with prop based sets and riddles galore through the Enchanted Forest, take part in Witch Wendolyn’s Craft Workshops and look out for Matlock's legendary headless horseman. Prizes for best fancy dress. Tickets cost £11.50 (child or senior citizen 60+), £9.50 (toddler), £13.50 (adult). Free admission for children under two. Book at https://matlockfarmpark.co.uk
Photo: Destination Chesterfield
2. Wirksworth
Join a spooky steam train ride from Wirksworth into the darkness and join colourful characters as they perform, sing and entertain passengers with their story of monsters, a dark fairy and ghosts. Suitable for families with youngsters aged 5 years and upwards, the event hosted by Ecclesbourne Valley Railway promises a Halloween-themed goodie bag for each child. Tickets are sold per compartment for up to six passengers at a fixed price of £65. Go to www.e-v-r.com/halloween (generic photo: Adobe Stock)
Photo: Adobe Stock
3. Barrow Hill
All aboard at Barrow Hill Roundhouse where a mummified train, spooky storytelling adventure and fancy dress competition waits visitors on Sunday, October 30, from 10am to 4pm (last entry at 3pm).
Photo: Destination Chesterfield
4. Bolsover
Enjoy a haunting Halloween at Bolsover Castle where a Beano themed spooky quest promises to be a popular attraction for families. Follow Dennis, Gnasher and friends to solve creepy clues around the grounds of one of the most haunted sites in the UK. Join the Spooky Sword School so you'll be prepared to fight off any ghastly ghosts. Tickets £8.50 (child, 5-17 years), £14.50 (adult), £12.80 (concession), £36.90 (family, two adults), £22.70 (family, one adult). Book at www.english-heritage.org.uk
Photo: English Heritage/Nigel Parkinson