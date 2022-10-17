1. Matlock

Spook-tacular fun awaits young visitors to Matlock Farm Park where the Halloween Half-Term Festival runs from October 22 to 30. Children will be able to pick their own pumpkin (small charge applicable) and carve it on site, follow a spooky trail with prop based sets and riddles galore through the Enchanted Forest, take part in Witch Wendolyn’s Craft Workshops and look out for Matlock's legendary headless horseman. Prizes for best fancy dress. Tickets cost £11.50 (child or senior citizen 60+), £9.50 (toddler), £13.50 (adult). Free admission for children under two. Book at https://matlockfarmpark.co.uk

Photo: Destination Chesterfield