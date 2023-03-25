Haddon Hall will welcome visitors to its new season of attractions on April 1, 2023.

The stately home near Bakewell will welcome visitors from April 1 until September 24, with residents of Derbyshire eligible for 30% off entry throughout the season.

Throughout the spring and summer, there will be free guided tours every Monday, starting from April 3, whichprovide visitors with a brief introduction to the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

history of the hall.

Children’s free guided tours will be held every Tuesday from July 11 to August 29, with archery classes available to buy on the day.

Guests can also experience live music in the hall on selected Sundays from June 4 to September 17. Taking place at 12pm and 2pm, these wonderful recitals are included within the admission ticket.

Haddon’s Medieval Park will once again reopen to visitors, with a packed and diverse events calendar, which includes its popular parkland and specialist walks, alongside photography workshops, and for the first time this year, a forest bathing morning and bat watching evenings. The first event on the calendar is a photography workshop on May 11, followed by the first parkland walk on May 13. The full events calendar can be found on the website .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continuing to strengthen its relationships with the local artisan community, Haddon’s Gatehouse Gift Shop reopens to the public on April 3, and will see different artisans in situ each week, giving visitors the chance to shop for something special on both their way in and out of the hall.

Lady Edward Manners said: “Over the last few months, our wonderful team have been hard at work getting Haddon ready to reopen to the public on April 1 st and we are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back for a beautiful day out in a truly unique and historic setting. Alongside the fantastic events calendar we have lined up throughout the year, we are currently putting the finishing touches to our incredibly popular Mercatum Artisan Markets, which will be announced in detail in the coming months.

“From nine centuries of history, to the magnificent roses cascading down the hall’s walls, the delicious food in our restaurant and a gift shop brimming with local artisan’s wares, Haddon really has something for everyone, and we look forward to seeing you soon!”

The hall and gardens will be open from 10.30am until 4.30pm (last entry at 3.30pm), the restaurant from 10am to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haddon Hall general admission prices are: adults £23.90 (£16.70 with Derbyshire Resident Discount), concessions £21.90 (£15.30 with Derbyshire Resident Discount), students (with valid ID) £20 (£14 with Derbyshire Resident Discount), children (age 0-15) free. Parking costs £3.80.