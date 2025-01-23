Grupo Flamenco de Londres will perform at St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfeld on March 1, 2025.

A flamenco group whose individual members have performed at festivals and theatres all over the world will be hot-footing it to Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grupo Flamenco de Londres, comprising dancers Fenella Juanita and La Rosandra plus singer/guitarist Juan Girlado, will display its talents at St Leonard's Church, Spital on March 1.

The small London based company has racked up many years of experience. Work has ranged from long term residencies in restaurants and themed venues to bookings for corporate events and private parties. Individually, members of the group have performed at iconic venues in London including Royal Opera House, The Barbican and Royal Festival Hall, and appeared on television and in films.

Tickets cost £15 for the Chesterfield show, available from Spital Arts Facebook page, the website www.spitalarts.org, email: [email protected] or call 01246 220741.