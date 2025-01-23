Grupo Flamenco de Londres bring their fiery footwork to Chesterfield
Grupo Flamenco de Londres, comprising dancers Fenella Juanita and La Rosandra plus singer/guitarist Juan Girlado, will display its talents at St Leonard's Church, Spital on March 1.
The small London based company has racked up many years of experience. Work has ranged from long term residencies in restaurants and themed venues to bookings for corporate events and private parties. Individually, members of the group have performed at iconic venues in London including Royal Opera House, The Barbican and Royal Festival Hall, and appeared on television and in films.
Tickets cost £15 for the Chesterfield show, available from Spital Arts Facebook page, the website www.spitalarts.org, email: [email protected] or call 01246 220741.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.