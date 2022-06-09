Ground-breaking creation for Sheffield Theatres' 50th anniversary

ROCK/PAPER/SCISSORS is a theatrical first as the characters dash between scenes at the Lyceum, Crucible and Studio, exiting one stage and arriving at another. Audiences will be able to see one show or all three.

The presentation, which will run from June 16 to July 2, will be a highlight of Sheffield Theatres’ 50th anniversary celebrations.

Written by Chris Bush, who penned Standing at the Sky’s Edge, ROCK/PAPER/SCISSORS look at family, heritage and legacy.

When the owner a Sheffield scissor manufacturers dies, three generations begin feuding over what happens to the factory site. Transform it into a fashionable music venue, redevelop into luxury office space, or continue as it is, hoping the old business might somehow become profitable again? It’s more than bricks and mortar, more than ownership, it’s about knowing where you fit in the world – knowing that there’s still a place for you.

The cast includes Denise Black (Coronation Street) who returns to Sheffield Theatres after appearing in Miniatures, her first professional acting job, and Sisters. Natalie Casey is welcomed back following her role in 2019 Christmas musical Guys and Dolls. Alastair Natkiel returns after starring in Standing at the Sky’s Edge, also in 2019. Lucie Shorthouse returns having played Pritti Pasha in the original Sheffield production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and more recently the lead in Victoria Wood’s Talent in 2020. Having appeared in Chicken Soup in the Studio, Samantha Power is also welcomed back to Sheffield Theatres.

Andrew Macbean (Amadeus), Daisy May (Sex Education), Guy Rhys (Mary, Queen of Scots), Dumile Sibanda (Hedda), Jabez Sykes (Spring Awakening), Maia Tamrakar (Spring Awakening), Joe Usher (The Last Days of Judas), Chanel Waddock (Hamlet) and Leo Wan (Bridgerton) all make their Sheffield Theatres debut. Four of the roles have been written by Chris Bush specifically for actors who graduated during the pandemic; to ensure them a platform after having launched their careers in such difficult and unprecedented circumstances.