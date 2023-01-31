Grinch steals gala week in Hathersage panto
Panto fun including lots of laughter and singalong songs will keep villagers in Hathersage entertained.
Hathersage Players are presenting How The Grinch Stole Gala at the village’s Memorial Hall from February 8-11, 2023.
The cast includes Verity Mothersele, Mike Thomson and Mike Pullman and new faces Emma Parkinson, Michael Shuttleworth and Damo Thacker.
In Rob Hall’s adaptation of Dr Seuss’s original story, the grumpy Grinch ’steals’ Hath-ville’s much-loved gala week and inadvertently embarks on a journey that will make his heart ‘love’ again.
Performances at 7.30pm nightly with an additional matinee on Saturday, February 11, at 2.30pm.
Tickets cost £5, book online at www.hathersageplayers.org