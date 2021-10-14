All this and much more awaits families looking for entertainment in Derbyshire over the half-term holiday.
We’ve rounded up the best attractions around the county...how many will you be visiting?
1. Belper and Cromford
See the earliest known machine dance, orginally performed by millworkers, as part of an immersive sound and video installation. The performance will open at Strutt’s North Mill museum in Belper, from October 20 to 24, 11am to 4pm. Then it moves to Richard Arkwright’s Cromford Mills from October 27 to 31, open from 10am to 4pm. Caroline Radcliffe will be leading a free family-friendly workshop in the marquee at Cromford Mills on October 26, from 3pm to 4pm, when she will teach some of the steps from the clog dance; places are limited so sign up at www.wegottickets.com/event/527173/
Photo: Submitted
2. Chesterfield
Discover what your ancestors used to sing along to, ride about in and wear at the 1940s Market in Chesterfield town centre on October 28. Kalmazoo dance band will be entertaining throughout the day in New Square, a replica Spitfire will be outside the Visitor Information Centre in Rykneld Square where you can learn about the role this aircraft played in the Second World War and you'll be able to see vintage vehicles including cars, fire engines and military vehicles. Market traders will be dressed in Forties outfits and there will be a competition for the best dressed stallholder. Find out more by visiting www.visitchesterfield.info/40s
Photo: Submitted
3. Chesterfield
Visitors to Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Chesterfield should prepare themselves for a right howl on Saturday, October 23, as the mall puts on an early Halloween event. Families are encouraged to head to Vicar Lane's Pumpkin Patch on the day from 10am to 4pm where they will be able to take their pick of a great collection of pumpkins (while stocks last) and get a menacing makeover from the face painter...all completely free. A special outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus on the big screen will start that night at 6.30pm; book at www.salute-prosecco.com/open-air-cinema-packages where food and drink is also available to buy.
Photo: x
4. Ripley
Shoppers are invited to take part in a trick or treat trail which will unlock discounts in Ripley shops on ShopAppy.com and earn them sweets and treats in local shops from October 25 to 31, 2021. Residents can pick trails up Monday - Saturday from Ripley Library between the hours of 9:30am and 4pm and are invited to share a picture of their spooky outfits on social media tagging @shopappyuk using hashtags #SpooktacularVTC #shoplocalRipley #ShopAppyHalloween on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook!
Photo: Submitted