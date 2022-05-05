Give your laughing tackle a workout at Maypole Mini Festival in Derbyshire

Richard Pulsford

Nine shows will be presented during The Maypole Mini Festival in Derby from May 6 to 8.

The Comedy Writers Club has teamed up with the Ram Comedy festival to bring the shows to the Maypole Cafe, Bar and Theatre on Brook Street.

Highlights will include Alex Leam, presenting a family friendly improvised panel show with guest players at 2pm on Saturday, followed by his show The Joy Of Decks at 9pm that night.

Join Lyra May and Lizzy Lenco on Saturday at 3.15pm as the comedians try to find the weirdest insults to throw at their opponents. Join in with your sprouty trump card and win prizes for the best insults. Expect immaturity, toilet humour but absolutely no swearing.

Esyllt Sears, who has written for The Now Show and The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and supported Elis James and Jen Brister, will present her show Absolutely Not at 5pm on Saturday.

UK Pun Championships winner Richard Pulsford promises one-liners and light-hearted jokes in his show, A Bit More Rich, on Saturday at 7pm. Richard is back on Sunday at 4.30pm to present an alternative history panel show which will be recorded for It Just So Happened podcast.

A fun-packed Sunday programme will open at 3pm with Chewy Improv: Greek Myth-prov, Improvised Greek Myths & Legends in which everything is made up from audience suggestions. Brave audience members might even participate in the show which celebrates all things mythological!

Six-time Edinburgh Fringe veteran Stella Graham presents her show Porcupine on Sunday at 7.15pm.

Rounding off the mini-festival will be Louise Leigh, a finalist in Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year. Louise will unveil Magnum Opus, her searing commentary on men, menopause and menthol rub on Sunday at 9pm.

Laughter and songs from local comedians will launch the Maypole Mini Festival on Friday at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 for one show and £10 for a full day. Children are free for the Saturday family performances. Tickets on the door are £6 per show or you can book at www.eventbrite.co.uk