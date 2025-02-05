Ghost Stories runs at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from February 11 to 15, 2025.

Supernatural sensation Ghost Stories, a scare fest not for the faint-hearted, is set to terrify audiences in Sheffield.

The Olivier Award nominated show which has attracted sell-out audiences across the world and spawned a film starring Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther and Paul Whitehouse will tour to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from February 11 to 15.

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman said of the return of their celebrated terrifying tales: “We are beyond excited that Ghost Stories will be scaring the hell out of audiences around the country in its first ever full national tour. It’s fifteen years since we first brought screams, laughs, jumps and killer twists to the theatre and we can’t wait to do it again. Are you brave enough to book?”

Andy said: “Ghost Stories is a 90-minute scary, thrill-ride experience about a professor of parapsychology who investigates three inexplicable hauntings. A rattling hour and a half that will make you roar with laughter, leap out of your seats and talk about it for a very long time.

Secrets, which have remained well-guarded, make this an unusual and successful show. Andy told interviewer Matthew Amer: “Secrets are precious. If you give people a secret that they really enjoy and you ask them nicely to keep it, they do.”

If anyone should know about secrets, it’s Andy. Before writing Ghost Stories, he was the man behind many of Derren Brown’s mystery-filled stage shows and early TV performances.

He said the secretiveness in Ghost Stories was born out of frustration that these days everything is spoiled. He said: “Every single film and television trailer ruins plot points. Jeremy and I love the experience of telling people a really good story without them knowing anything about it in advance. You feel the buzz in the audience; it’s an exciting thing to sit and watch.”

Jeremy, best known for his work with The League of Gentlemen, and Andy have been friends since they were teenagers and bonded over their shared love of horror.

“It probably started, for me, with Scooby Doo,” said Jeremy. “There were a lot of scary things for kids around in the 70s, and lots I was enchanted by. Doctor Who would have been a part of that, which in the 70s had a real horror edge to it. So, the groundwork was done by the time I was seven or eight years old. People used to buy me collections of ghost stories for my birthdays. They were supposed to be for kids, but they were the most terrifying tales.”

Audiences are warned that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension and is unsuitable for anyone under 15.

Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk