Get the inside track on F1 when Netflix Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner makes a pitstop in Derbyshire
Hs presentation, Unfiltered Live, arrives at Buxton Opera House on June 23, 2025 and includes exclusive access-all-areas insights. Guenther will share the twists and turns of his incredible career, bringing fans into the heart of the pit lanes, circuits and characters.
Guenther said: “This show is more than just a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Formula 1. It’s a rollercoaster ride through the realities of racing, the laughs, the losses and everything in between.”
Known for his bold leadership, no-holds barred honesty, and quick wit, Guenther is one of Formula 1’s most captivating figures. The former team principal of Haas F1 has gained worldwide recognition as a breakout star on the hit Netflix series Drive to Survive.
Commenting on Drive to Survive, Guenther said: “It’s brought a huge new audience to the sport – in particular young people, which is what every sport is aiming for, and female interest has increased too. F1 was very much a middle-aged white man’s place for viewers. The show has opened the sport to a lot more people and now everyone is watching – there’s no single demographic dominating.
"We have seen such a huge growth of F1 in recent years, and a lot of that is thanks to Drive To Survive, but there is always room for more growth – although maybe not at the rate we’ve seen these last five years. It needs to stabilise first and then continue with a slower rate of growth.
F1 is an incredible space for technological developments – it will always be at the forefront of technology with bright minds combining with money. Everyone wants to win and compete, and that’s a great environment for technological innovation and advancement, and with a race every second week, it has to push hard.
And while technology is important, behind every technological advance there are humans. Everything is human in F1: Humans push the technology. Humans find the money to push the technology. The drivers are humans.
A good driver with a bad car cannot beat a bad driver with a good car. It’s probably 80% car, 20% driver. If you have best car and best driver, they come together as they want to be the best together.”
Tickets to see Guenther in Unfiltered Live cost from £38.50, book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.
