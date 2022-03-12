Get ready for some filthy talk in Julian Clary's live show Born To Mince touring to Chesterfield

Julian Clary tours his live show, Born To Mince, to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on March 24, 2022 (photo: MIchi Nakao)

Ahead of his return to stages across the UK, Julian said: “I miss touring, I want to talk filth and I’m not one for depriving myself of that pleasure.”

Julian describes his show, which visits Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on March 24, 2022, as “shamelessly low brow entertainment that will leave you feeling slightly grubby.”

He will murder some well-known songs along the way and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s only a few songs. There’s ‘Keep Young and Beautiful’. There’s also a brilliant song in there that Gary Wilmot wrote for me. We were sitting in panto a couple of years ago and I said, ‘Do you fancy writing a song for my live show?’ And the next day, he came in with a finished song, based on an excellently rude

phrase he heard someone say on the train home that night. Then I do my version of ‘All that Jazz,’ with one letter changed in the word ‘jazz’. And then another song called ‘Born to Mince’, inevitably.”

Part of Julian’s show will involve heterosexual aversion therapy in which he selects four men from the audience for an experiment. He says that bringing people from the audience up on stage is a dangerous thing. “ I’ve learned that lesson the hard way. One in five of the general public are probably mad. Then there’s drink and there’s drugs and there’s personality disorders, and there’s all these things that might pop up.I like to think I’m a good judge. There’s some sort of instinctive way of picking the right people.”

Julian admis that he used to be obsessed with shocking people and causing that sort of sharp intake of breath. “But that was in the Eighties, when it seemed appropriate to do that and shake things up. It doesn’t work like that now, and it’s more about playing with words and making people laugh.”