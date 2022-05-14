Get into the patriotic spirit with nostalgic songs in Happy & Glorious matinee show in Sheffield

Happy & Glorious stars Neil Sands, Babette Smith and Sophie Pinsent and will be staged at Sheffield City Hall on May 19, 2022.

The show will hit Sheffield City Hall on May 19, 2022, with a matinee performance taking the audience on a trip down memory lane.

This unforgettable afternoon of patriotic nostalgia is filled with more than 60 all-time favourite songs many from the stars of Her Majesty’s Royal Command performances.

Travel back to the rocking 1950s and the swinging 1960s, enjoy ever popular show tunes and sing along to a Pearly King & Queen old time knees-up. Add to that a rousing selection from Last Night of The Proms, and a flag waving finale in a tribute to the veterans of the armed forces, singing the songs that won the war.

Joining Neil Sands for this incredibly special afternoon of music and memories are two amazingly talented young ladies with outstanding voices. Both Babette Smith and Sophie Pinsent have graced many West End stages. With backing from the very talented Golden Times, this really is an afternoon of nostalgic bliss, filled with more than 50 spectacular costumes and packed with songs guaranteed to having you singing along from start to finish.

The patriotic stage set will include enough bunting and flags to host a street party and the unique atmosphere will have you singing along from start to finish.

This is truly an afternoon to celebrate our nation’s music and heritage with pride and passion.

Happy & Glorious starts at 2.30pm.